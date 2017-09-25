Debra Ann Christen, 48, of South Roxana, died at 1:27 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at her residence.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
Debra Ann Christen, 48, of South Roxana, died at 1:27 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at her residence.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014