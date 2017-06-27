Debra Ann Krypciak, 62, of Granite City, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
There will be a private memorial celebration.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City is handling arrangements.
