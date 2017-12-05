Debra Kay Conrad, 62, of Pontoon Beach, died at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Debra Kay Conrad, 62, of Pontoon Beach, died at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014