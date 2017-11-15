Debra L. Gerding, 61, died at 4:04 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at the home of her mother, Evelyn, in East Alton.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
