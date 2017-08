Delbert D. Boyle, 91, of Edwardsville, died at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the Hitz Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be noon until service at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Fort Russell Township.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is handling arrangements.