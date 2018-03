Della F. Murphy, 84, of Granite City, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.