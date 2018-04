Delmar “Wayne” Morris, 72, of Centralia, passed Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Celebration of life services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the funeral home.