Deloris Draper, 86, of Granite City, died at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.