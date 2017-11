Deloyce “Dee” Maples, 88, of Granite City, currently residing at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Collinsville, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave. in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.