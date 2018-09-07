Glenda Hall
Delsie Glenda Hall, 90, of Alton, went to Heaven from home at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Funeral services will be private. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
