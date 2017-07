Dennis Franklin Boren, 78, of Brighton, died at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Heartland Baptist Church. Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery.