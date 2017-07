Dennis I. Bedwell, 66, of Rosewood Heights, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at his home, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery.