Dennis Michael Elliott Sr., 63, of Granite City, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at World Changing Word of Faith Church, 2801 Marshall Ave., Granite City. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.