Dennis Michael Pigg, 63, of Marion, Ky., died at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at Crittendon County Health & Rehab in Marion, Ky.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery.