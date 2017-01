Dennis “Obie” P. Oberhaus, 66, of Granite City, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. The Moose Lodge will hold a service at 7 p.m. Friday.