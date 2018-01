Dennis R. Johnson Sr., 71 of Granite City, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Anderson Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.