Dennis Ray Ratliff, 84, of Granite City, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 26, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.