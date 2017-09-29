Derek Alan Glenn, age 61, of Granite City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

Derek was born on April 21, 1956, in St. Louis, a son of the late Earl and Shirley May (Elledge) Glenn.

Derek had worked as a laborer out of Local No. 397 in Edwardsville. He also owned and operated Bear’s Lawn Service in Granite City for many years. He enjoyed golfing and hanging out with his friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Derek will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving children, Sean (Brittany) Glenn of Granite City and Lindsay Glenn of California; proud grandfather to Ivan Brown and Magni Glenn; girlfriend, Judy Meyers of Caseyville; ex-wife, Anna LaBruyere of California; and many wonderful friends.

In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with Pastor Kenny Wallace officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to Granite City APA. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.