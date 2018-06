Deronda Faye Hinson, 66, of St. Jacob, Ill., passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 15, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Jerry Lemonds officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.