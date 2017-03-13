Derrick Goen

Derrick James Goen, 53, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Portland, Ore.

He was born in Alton. He graduated from Alton Senior High School, served honorably in the United States Army and achieved a pharmacy license before his death.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Nancy Goen of Alton; a sister, Denise and Joe Sugent of Godfrey; two brothers, David Goen of Alton; and twin brother, Dennis and Kay Goen of Fieldon, Ill.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at St. Mary’s Church, 519 E. 4th St. in Alton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Derrick Glen Memorial at St. Mary’s Church, 519 E. 4th St., Alton, IL 62002, and will be used to assist in obtaining a permanent monument for the gravesite.