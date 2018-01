Dewey Edwin Obermeier Jr., 61, of Granite City, died at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

The family will have a memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at New Creation Fellowship, 100 Greenway Drive in Mitchell.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.