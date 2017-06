Dia Venardos, 102, of Godfrey, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, followed by a private family interment at Alton City Cemetery. She will be cremated.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Godfrey, is handling arrangements.