Diana Faye Stewart

Diana Faye Stewart, 67, of Maryville, passed away peacefully Monday, September 17, 2018, surrounded by her family at her home.

In celebration of Diana’s life, a visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Friday, September 28, with Pastor Tom Hufty officiating at First Baptist Maryville, 7110 State Route 162 in Maryville. Memorial donations are suggested to First Baptist Maryville.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is serving the family.