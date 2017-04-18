Diane L. Evans, 65, of Granite City, passed away at 10:14 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

She was born Dec. 25, 1951, in Bronx, N.Y., a daughter of the late Edgar and Doris E. (Mierisch) Votaw Jr.

She married James L. Evans on May 12, 2007, in Granite City and he survives. She retired from Bosslett and O’Leary Law Firm in Granite City after many years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed being outdoors, the taste of food and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She also enjoyed her days of boating, canoeing, playing softball and bowling, playing cards and a game of blackjack.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Sue Jansen of Michael, Ill.; a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Ben Cole of Granite City; three grandchildren, Logan, Grant and Owen Cole; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carolyn Votaw and Barbara and Max Merz, all of Granite City; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with the Rev. Charles West officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, BJC Hospice or the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home.