Dianne Marie Hill, 73, of Pontoon Beach, died at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at her home.
Burial will be private at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
