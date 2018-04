Dirk W. Montgomery, 59, of Granite City, passed away at 10:51 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Rev. Greg Dickerman officiating.