Dixie Nesler, 98, of Roxana, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Chaplain Randy Butler will officiate. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.