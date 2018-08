Dolores A. Beeman

Dolores A. Beeman, 80, of Edwardsville, died at 11:32 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 am. Tuesday at St. Boniface Church with Fr. Dan Bergbower officiating. Following cremation, her ashes will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.