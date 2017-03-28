Dolores “Dee” Rabey, 86, of Granite City, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Collinsville Care Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Mausoleum.
Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.
Dolores “Dee” Rabey, 86, of Granite City, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Collinsville Care Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Mausoleum.
Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014