Dolores Eileen Dyer, 87, died at 5:45 p.m. Monday, March 5, 2018.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.