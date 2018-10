Domanic Ean Ray Brown

Domanic Ean Ray Brown, 16, of Godfrey, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Friday, September 28, 2018, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until services at 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.