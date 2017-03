Don E. Lexow, 82, of Bethalto, died at 11:55 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.