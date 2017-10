Donald A. “Chops” Lalumondier, 75, of Highland, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 9-10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Saint Paul Catholic Church.