Donald Dirksmeyer, 95, of Kampsville, died at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on June 15, 2017.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery with Kampsville American Legion Post 1083 conducting full military honors.