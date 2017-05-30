Donald (Don) C. Kisabeth, formally of Fostoria, Ohio, and Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. Kisabeth of Lorain, Ohio; his brother, Dr. Joe Kisabeth of Sandusky, Ohio, and grandson, Nicholas A. Warner of Godfrey.

Don is survived by his four children: Dr. Tim C. (Paul Warner) of Godfrey, Scott J. (Denise) of Bowling Green, Ohio; Jill M. (Kevin) Auchmuty of Cygnet, Ohio; and Kay L. (Rod) Brownell of Vermilion, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew C. (Kailey) Kisabeth of Dallas, N.C.; Jennifer K. Kisabeth of Charlotte, N.C.; Mitchell J. (Mollie) Auchmuty of London, Ohio; Samantha J. Auchmuty of Cygnet, Ohio; Rachel L. Brownell of Blacksburg, Va.; and Sean D. Brownell of Vermilion, Ohio.

Don was born May 7, 1929, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Lester O. and Estella F. (Ted) Kisabeth of Fostoria, Ohio. He graduated from Fostoria High School in 1947. After high school, Don attended Heidelberg College, Bowling Green State University, and Tiffin University. During the summers, in the late 1940s, Don was a lifeguard at Gem Beach and worked at the old Gem Beach Dance Hall, as well as the good ol’ days hanging out with his friends at South Bass Island and Lonz Winery. He served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 13, 1950, to Nov. 25, 1952. During his tour of duty in the Korean War, Don served in the Psychological Warfare Unit spending 14 months in Germany. After serving in the Army, he began working at Gray Printing Company in Fostoria, where he was employed from 1949 to 1996.

Although he worked in most areas of the company, he spent 40 years as a top-rated Account Executive.

Don was happily married to Doris J. Smith on Oct. 16, 1955, at the Hungarian Reformed Church in Lorain, Ohio. They raised four wonderful children in Fostoria, where they enjoyed summers at their cottage on Catawba Island on Lake Erie. Over the years there were countless family camping trips across the state of Ohio as well as cross country ventures. Don was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria. Upon retiring, they moved to Cape Coral, Fla., and became members of Christ Lutheran Church. While living in Cape Coral, they made many friends and became members of the Cast-Aweighs boating club. Throughout his life, Don had a passion for boating. He encouraged, taught and stressed the importance of safe boating. He had many interests, but especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends around the water. He was one with quick wit and always had the knack to tell a good story. He would even give you words of wise and wisdom throughout life.

Don was very active in the community and service clubs. He served as Captain of the Ohio Highway Patrol Auxiliary in the Tiffin, Ohio, unit at Fremont post No. 72; and Commander of the Fostoria Power Squadron (1961-1962). Don spent many years as an active member of the Fostoria Power Squadron, where he earned the rank of Advanced Piloting (AP). Don also served as President of the Fostoria YMCA Board of Directors (1965-1966) and in 1988, he was awarded the YMCA Volunteer of the Year. He was also the President of the Fostoria Lions Club (1973-1974). In 1988-89 Don was awarded the Fostoria Lions Club “Lion of the Year.” He was also a member of the Elks; a member of the American Legion Post No. 73; the Fostoria Masonic Lodge, where he was a 32-degree Mason, Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, in the Chapel at the Fountain Cemetery, 702 Van Buren St., Fostoria, Ohio. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.