Donald E. King Sr., 76, of Granite City, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at his home.

He was born July 30, 1940, in Granite City, the son of the late William and Jewell (Dollins) King. He married Darline E. (Robinson) King on July 9, 1960, in Madison, and she passed away on Oct. 3, 2014.

The United States Army veteran proudly served his country and was extremely patriotic. He retired from Laclede Steel in Alton in 1992 after 30 years of service and also retired in 2005 from the Bellefontaine Habilitation Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo., after over seven years of service as a laborer. He was a dedicated and faithful member of the Temple Baptist Church in Madison, where he had served as a deacon and song leader. He enjoyed his days of hunting and playing darts and was the recipient of many championships, awards and recognitions in the sport.

He is survived by a son, Donald King Jr. of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Mary Jean Freese of Granite City; nephews, Steve Freese and Vince (Serena) Freese of Granite City; great-nieces and great-nephews, Rylee, Mitchell, Courtney and Landon Freese; other extended family and many friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, with the Rev. Rick Chambers officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.