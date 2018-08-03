Donald E. Schmid, age 75 of Edwardsville, IL, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at DePaul Health Center - SSM in Bridgeton, MO.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Allen J. Reiter, officiating.

Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ.