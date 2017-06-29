Donald G. Bonacorsi, 77, of Alton, died at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at his home in Alton.

Born Oct. 31, 1939, in Jacksonville, he was the son of Edward and Emma (Perino) Bonacorsi. Don retired as a geophysicist for a petroleum company in 1988 after 33 years of service. He married the former Penny R. Petty in 1968. Together they have owned and operated Don and Penny’s Restaurant and Bar in Alton since 1988.

Along with his wife, Penny, Don is survived by a daughter, Trudy Bonacorsi of Brighton; two sons, Bill (Rebecca) Kinnamon of Alton, and Bob Kinnamon of New Castle, Okla.; and two grandchildren, Khatie Kinnamon and Nikki Burelson. Also surviving are two brothers, Ed (Patsy) Bonacorsi of Florida and Bill (Kay) Bonacorsi of Atlanta, Ga.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Spinning.

The family would like to receive friends as a celebration of Don’s life from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Don and Penny’s Restaurant and Bar in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

