Donald Gene Rogers Jr., 55, of Festus, Mo., died at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be private at St. John’s Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.