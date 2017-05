Donald H. McPherson, 81, of Elsah, died at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017 at his son’s home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at St. Mary’s Church in Alton. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.