Donald Hagen

Donald Wilbur Hagen, 90, of Granite City, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at his residence.

He was born in Portage Des Sioux, Mo., on Dec. 24, 1927, and was one of four children born to Frank H. and Ethel P (Green) Hagen.

He gradguated from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville and after a serving in the U.S Army furthered his education at Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal, Mo., and then graduated from Shurtleff College in Alton.

After his graduation, Donald held various jobs and business ventures and taught elementary school in the Alton School District prior to his marriage to the former Loretta Irene Kessler, also from Jerseyville. The two married on July 31, 1965, and made their home in Granite City, where Donald had gained employment with the state of Illinois as a caseworker for the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Donald remained there until he retired; after retirement he felt he wanted to continue to work and went to work for the Granite City Park District, where he remained for 12 years.

Donald and Loretta were blessed with 49 years together before her death on Aug. 2, 2014.

In his later years, Donald was a familiar face as he could frequently be seen walking all over Granite City.

Surviving are his two sons and a daugher in-law, Philip Hagen and his wife, Mona Seghal, of Falls Church, Va., and Richard Hagen of Chicago; three grandchildren, Deven and Sabina of Falls Church, Va., and Joel, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign; a sister, Mildred Kadell; and a brother and sister in-law, Ronald and Sharon Kessler of Godfrey.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank H. Hagen Jr.; a sister, Dorothy Green; his father in-law and mother in-law, Christian and Irene Kessler; and a sister in-law, Esther Gowin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

He will be laid to rest alongside his wife at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post No. 492 conducting military graveside rites in recognition of his service to our country with the United States Army.

Memorials may be given to Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.

For online condolences, visit crawfordfunerals.com.