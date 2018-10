Donald J. Fredrick

Donald J. Fredrick, 83, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, with his family by his side under the care of BJC Hospice.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Heartland Baptist Church.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.