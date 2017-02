Donald J. “Joe” Cooper, 78 of Cahokia, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Apostolic Pentecostal Tabernacle, 4400 Route 162 in Pontoon Beach, with graveside services to follow at 3 p.m. at Alto Pass Cemetery in Alto Pass, Ill.