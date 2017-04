Donald J. Wilson, 82, of Hardin, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg, Ill. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery with military rites being performed by the Kampsville American Legion Post 1083.