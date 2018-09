Donald L Willeford, 70, of Highland, died Friday, August 31, 2018, in Pocahontas.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at the funeral home, Brother Willie M. Huffine, elder of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Greenville, officiating. Private interment will be Friday, September 7, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.