Donald Lee Schmidt Sr.

Donald Lee Schmidt Sr., 77, of Alton, died at 4:33 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, December 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 3. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.