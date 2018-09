Donald Leon Flatt, 89, of South Roxana, surrounded by his family and dear friends, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 28. Michael Flatt will officiate. Burial will follow with military rites in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.