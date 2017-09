Donald Maurice Crisel, 85, of Granite City, died at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.