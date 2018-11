Donald R. Bohannon

Donald R. Bohannon, 78, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Fr. Jeremy Paulin, OMV, celebrant. Inurnment will be private at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.