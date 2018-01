Donald Ray Walters, 70, of Glendale, Ariz., died at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be noon until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Discovery Family Church, 699 S. Bluff Road in Collinsville.

Gray Funeral Home of Wood River is handling arrangements.